Child cancer: 'I wish I could take it away from him'
Six-year-old Mason has brain cancer.
His weakened immune system means he is vulnerable to infection so during treatment he has to live in a room on his own, unable to interact with the outside world.
His mother Dee Peppiett, 54, from Ebbw Vale, tells of the devastating impact of his diagnosis and treatment.
13 Oct 2018
