'I wish I could take it away from him'
Child cancer: 'I wish I could take it away from him'

Six-year-old Mason has brain cancer.

His weakened immune system means he is vulnerable to infection so during treatment he has to live in a room on his own, unable to interact with the outside world.

His mother Dee Peppiett, 54, from Ebbw Vale, tells of the devastating impact of his diagnosis and treatment.

  • 13 Oct 2018
