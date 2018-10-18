Can Wales lead world in gender equality?

Media player
Flexible work: Can Wales lead the world in gender equality?
There are calls from campaigners for Wales to "lead the world" in gender equality by pushing flexible working.
Groups who are fighting for gender equality held a flash mob in Cardiff city centre at the beginning of October to highlight the issue.
The chair of a Welsh assembly committee told campaigners he would be holding the Welsh Government to its word.
It follows the publication of a report in July which called for flexible working, childcare reform and "culture change" to achieve gender equality.
18 Oct 2018
