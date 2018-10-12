Storm Callum causes chaos in south Wales

Video

Storm Callum caused issues on the roads, rail and for residents on Friday.

The Met Office issued an amber warning for heavy rain on Friday and Saturday for south Wales, while the whole country has a warning for wind.

Residents of 29 homes on Canal Side in Aberdulais, near Neath, were advised to leave their homes because of high river levels, while fire crews were called to rescue passengers from a train stuck in floodwater at Penrhiwceiber, near Mountain Ash.

Roads were also closed as flood warnings were issued across south Wales.