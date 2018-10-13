Media player
Homes hit by flooding from Storm Callum
Two days of heavy rain from Storm Callum have led rivers and canals to burst their banks across south Wales.
One village in Neath Port Talbot was put on evacuation alert overnight.
But all of those in Aberdulais stayed in their homes and have been dealing with flood water.
Tomos Morgan reports.
