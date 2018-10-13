Media player
Storm Callum: Stranded horses rescued from flood water
Dramatic footage has captured the moment a farmer jumps into a flooded field to rescue his two horses.
The video, captured by Becky Eardley, shows farmer Gareth Silcox swimming alongside his horse in a field in Gilwern, near Abergavenny in Monmouthshire.
One of the horses - seen in the video - was partially submerged and needed freeing from a fence.
"The water was right up to their chins - you can see they couldn't touch the ground until it became a lot shallower," said Ms Eardley.
13 Oct 2018
