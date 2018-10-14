300 cows wade through flood water
300 cows wade through Storm Callum flood water

As Storm Callum caused flooding across south Wales, farmers were forced to move livestock to higher ground.

In Llandeilo in Carmarthenshire, a herd of 300 cows were guided to safety through flood water as the land they were grazing was saturated.

Credit: John Merfyn Owen

  • 14 Oct 2018
