The 100-year-old bride

Hundred-year-old Norah Yates marries partner of 30 years
A 100-year-old woman has married her 74-year-old partner, declaring "I only feel about 20".
Norah and Malcolm Yates tied the knot at a hotel near their home in Prestatyn, Denbighshire.
The couple met at dance in the 1980s and have been "together ever since".
16 Oct 2018
