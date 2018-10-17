Hoover factory was 'home from home'

Video

Seventy years ago the Hoover factory opened in Pentrebach, Merthyr Tydfil, and became a key employer in the area.

Betty Probert and Dai Richards were among those locals employed at the factory.

Mrs Probert worked on the production line for 36 years and got a job for her twin sister at Hoover, calling it a "home from home".

Employees were offered outdoor pursuits and sports by Hoover as well as big Christmas parties and New Year celebrations.

In March 2009 production was moved abroad.

Wales Live, BBC One Wales, Wednesday 17 October 22:35 BST