Passengers frustrated by rail disruption

Train passengers frustrated by rail cable nightmare
Rail passengers have been expressing their frustrations after being delayed by cable damage outside of London.
A test train between London Paddington and Bristol caused "extensive damage" to about 500m of overhead powerlines in the Hanwell area of Ealing.
The line was shut between London and Reading, with extensive delays to passengers in south Wales, Bristol, Penzance, Exeter and Plymouth.
These passengers arriving in Cardiff vented their anger as they finally arrived in the Welsh capital.
17 Oct 2018
