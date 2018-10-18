Guide dogs struggle with pavement parking
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Paws for thought: Plea over parked car guide dog risk

Motorists parking their cars across pavements are causing serious issues for people with impaired vision.

Guide dogs are now being trained to combat poor parking by guiding their owners into the road, increasing their risk of getting hurt by passing cars.

Guide Dogs Cymru want motorists to be more aware of how they park, not just for the benefit of people with visual impairment, but also for wheelchair and scooter users, and pushchairs.

  • 18 Oct 2018
Go to next video: The blind guitarist supporting McBusted