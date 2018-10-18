CCTV footage shows car ploughing into crowd

Video

The jury in the trial of a man accused of deliberately running people over after a night out has been shown CCTV footage of the incident.

MacCauley Cox, 19, allegedly drove his car at a man on Cambrian Road in Newport in the early hours of 29 April, but hit two women instead.

One woman suffered a ruptured spleen, while the other was left with tyre marks and friction burns on her skin.

Mr Cox claimed he was trying to "stop a fight," a court heard on Wednesday.

He denies two counts of grievous bodily harm. The trial continues.