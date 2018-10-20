Video

A Welsh animal sanctuary which has rescued and re-homed thousands of dogs, is marking its 25th anniversary.

The founder of Greyhound Rescue Wales Alain Thomas said the charity was a reaction to the often cruel dog racing business.

From the sadness of Last Hope, the dog mutilated and left for dead on a Welsh mountainside, to the joy of Lee Frank's £500,000 endowment.

The sanctuary now cares for the dogs' "spiritual, mental and physical health needs," said manager Sandra Wynne.