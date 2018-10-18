'My support worker gave me my life back'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cardiff support worker helps man, 67, get his life back
A 67-year-old man got his independence back when he was introduced to his support worker.
Viv Page, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and struggles with mobility, now has the help of Asia Ibrahim from Cardiff council's independent living service.
Speaking about his past, he says: "I locked myself away, I was in a rut. I couldn't go out. I couldn't walk, it was killing me."
Mr Page has now got a mobility scooter, which helps him get back into the outside world.
-
18 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window