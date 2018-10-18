Video

His teens were blighted by bullies, but a transgender police community support officer says he hopes his battle against adversity can help others like him.

Conor Freel was born a female, but always felt he had been born in the "wrong body".

At 15 he changed his name, but the transition to living as a man was far from straightforward after being made a target for physical and verbal abuse.

He switched schools and went on to complete a criminology and criminal justice degree at university before joining North Wales Police as a PCSO.