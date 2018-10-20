Who will own the selfie mountain sign?

Media player
Who will own the selfie Pen Y Fan mountain sign?
A sign at the top of Pen Y Fan which has appeared in thousands of peoples' selfies, is to go under the hammer.
The National Trust has replaced the 20-year-old sign on the summit and it is now up for auction.
It said the peak in the Brecon Beacons has witnessed marriage proposals, cheers of joy and many personal accomplishments.
The sale could raise around £600 towards the Trust's appeal to fund repairs to footpaths there.
