The social media search for sperm
Woman looks to Facebook group for sperm donor

A woman has turned to social media in her search for a sperm donor.

Sophie (not her real name) is in her 20s and has one child from a previous relationship, but decided she wanted to raise her family alone.

With a potential six-month wait for an NHS referral, she looked online and found a Facebook group where men offer their sperm for no charge.

But what are the pitfalls and professional advice for women thinking of going down this road?

  • 20 Oct 2018
