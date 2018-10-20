The social media search for sperm

Video

A woman has turned to social media in her search for a sperm donor.

Sophie (not her real name) is in her 20s and has one child from a previous relationship, but decided she wanted to raise her family alone.

With a potential six-month wait for an NHS referral, she looked online and found a Facebook group where men offer their sperm for no charge.

But what are the pitfalls and professional advice for women thinking of going down this road?