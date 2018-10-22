Wife unable to afford headstone for husband

Video

Jodie Gallagher-Smith lost her husband Steve at the age of 33 after a long illness.

The 28-year-old mother-of-two applied for a funeral expenses payment - a UK government grant - but said the funds covered "not even half" of the bill.

Her husband was cremated, but she cannot afford a plot at a garden of remembrance and a headstone. She is saving up.

The number of public health funerals in Wales in 2017-18 was the highest for at least five years, according to figures, with a funerals comparison site boss saying low savings, living costs and funeral prices means many "can't afford it".