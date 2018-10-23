What's it like to win a bookshop?

Media player
Cardigan bookshop given away after raffle
Two men who only recently met will soon take charge of a bookshop they won in a raffle draw.
Dutchman Ceisjan Van Heerden, known as CJ, will run the shop with his Icelandic friend Svaen Bjorn, 23.
Paul Morris and his wife Leila decided to give customers the chance to win the bookshop rather than sell it off.
They will now retire and travel the world.
23 Oct 2018
