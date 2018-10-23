Iolo helps adders with 'image problem'

Video

Naturalist Iolo Williams is helping a snake with an image problem.

The TV presenter was in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, to help with a project, Adders Are Amazing, which is looking to educate people about the native British species.

Local children took part in a parade, as well as learning about adders from the experts.

Wales is seen as one of the reptile's remaining strongholds, especially on the coast, with habitats also under threat.

The project's coordinator, Dr Sam Langdon, said adders were disappearing across the UK, leaving "little pockets" where the creatures can be spotted.

Iolo said the creature was too often misunderstood.