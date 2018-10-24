'ME makes me grieve for my past life'

Video

An ME sufferer says she "grieved for her past life" after she was diagnosed with the condition.

Millie Earp, 22, from Cardiff, was 17 when she was diagnosed with the chronic illness but says she has learned to accept the condition.

She now works in Techniquest two days per week, but spends the remainder of her time resting.

The situation for patients in Wales has been described as "scandalous" by the ME Association, with patients saying they have struggled to get the help they need.