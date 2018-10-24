Care cuts 'a threat to my independence'

Video

A woman with cerebral palsy says a cut of 27 hours per week in her care will threaten her independence.

Cecilia Kenny, from Wrexham, saw her total one-to-one support reduced from 68 hours per week to 41 by the council - the equivalent of almost four hours each day.

She said she was angry at the reduction, which came after the Welsh Government handed over the responsibility for Welsh Independent Living Grants (WILG) and its 13,000 recipients to councils.

The Welsh Government said the "vast majority" are getting similar support.

