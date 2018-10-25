'Honest' look at NHS winter pressures

Video

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething has welcomed an "honest review" of the NHS experience last winter.

Both health and social services in Wales faced a "perfect storm of pressures" last winter, according to an examination of how they coped.

The evaluation found a small number of patients experienced long delays but most had timely care.

But there are lessons to learn for this winter.

Services faced an "extremely challenging period," including blizzards and the worst flu season since 2009.

NHS Wales' chief executive has already commissioned a review into the adequacy of bed stock to deal with demand.

Mr Gething said it was not just about the numbers of patients coming through the doors.