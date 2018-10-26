'It's just like having a shot of syrup'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cannabis in coffee: 'Just like having a shot of syrup'
A coffee shop with a twist has opened on a busy Swansea street.
Bogarts CBD Coffee House is one of a growing number of businesses selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD).
CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabis plant extract which many believe can help with a variety of conditions from anxiety and depression to arthritis and fibromyalgia.
But officially there is no proven medical benefit.
