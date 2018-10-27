Midwife said 'Down's test is for abortions'

Video

A mother-of-two claims a midwife told her she should only have a new test to see if her baby had Down's syndrome if she was planning an abortion.

Leah, who did not want to reveal her full name or where she lives, recently went for a dating scan for her second child.

Leah, who has a sister with Down's syndrome, said the midwife told her "the purpose of the test is for terminations" when she said she would not end her pregnancy if her baby had tested positive.

The health board said it will work to "make sure all information offered to women is in keeping with standards, promotes choice and an unbiased approach".