From no birthday cards to hundreds
The "heartbreaking" realisation that some disabled children have no birthday cards led to a charity sending out thousands.

When Follow Your Dreams ambassadors Alfie and Arthur faced having none apart from immediate family, an appeal was put out.

Hundreds of cards then arrived at the charity's headquarters in Church Village, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

In the past year, it has made the birthdays of 84 children extra special.

  • 28 Oct 2018
