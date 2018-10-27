Video

Olympic sprinter Ron Jones remains one of Wales' greatest athletes.

The 84-year-old competed at three Olympic games and four Empire/Commonwealth Games and was also part of the Great Britain 4x110 yards relay team that set a new world record in 1963.

Now a new £3 million athletics facility at Aberdare, near his hometown of Cwmaman, has been named n his honour.

Here Jones (in lane three) is seen in action, winning the 100 yards race in an international meeting at Cardiff's Maindy Stadium.