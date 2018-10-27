Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sporting great Ron Jones shows sprinting class at Cardiff meet
Olympic sprinter Ron Jones remains one of Wales' greatest athletes.
The 84-year-old competed at three Olympic games and four Empire/Commonwealth Games and was also part of the Great Britain 4x110 yards relay team that set a new world record in 1963.
Now a new £3 million athletics facility at Aberdare, near his hometown of Cwmaman, has been named n his honour.
Here Jones (in lane three) is seen in action, winning the 100 yards race in an international meeting at Cardiff's Maindy Stadium.
-
27 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-45995261/sporting-great-ron-jones-shows-sprinting-class-at-cardiff-meetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window