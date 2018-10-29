'I thought I was the only person with it'

Video

Lydia Warner feared she might never walk again after being diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis when she was in her 20s.

The 54-year-old mother of two from Trellech, Monmouthshire, had to give up her career as a field archaeologist because of the condition, which causes inflammation of the joints as well as skin problems.

She said: "I did actually think I was the only person in the whole wide world with this condition."

It is thought that around one in five people with psoriasis develop psoriatic arthritis which can cause damage to the joints, alongside pain and swelling, and often affects the hands and feet.