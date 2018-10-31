What goes bump in the night at this house?

Video

If you work in a 16th Century house - said to be one of the most haunted in Wales - you get to see your fair share of spooky goings-on.

Llancaiach Fawr manor house in Nelson, Caerphilly county, dates back to about 1550 and has had numerous ghost sightings over the years.

Bumps in the night, footsteps and laughter have all been seen and heard around the building.

Historical interpreter Lee Jessup, who leads ghost tours at the house, talks about his close encounter with one of its former occupants.