'Horrendous' child secure unit experience

Video

A mother whose daughter was put in a secure children's unit for her own safety has likened it to a "child's prison".

The "vulnerable" teenager from Wales was placed 250 miles away from home and is held with youth offenders.

The Children's Commissioner for Wales said new specialist residential care placements for children with complex issues are needed urgently.

The Welsh Government said an urgent increase in places was being looked at.

The mother, whose words are spoken by a BBC reporter, describes her experience.