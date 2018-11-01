Ian Rush: 'follow your dreams'

Media player
Ian Rush honoured by Wrexham's Glyndwr University
Former footballer Ian Rush gave an emotional speech while being made an honorary fellow at Wrexham's Glyndwr University for his services to sport.
The ex-Liverpool and Wales striker told graduates to follow their dreams.
And he recalled how, as a 15-year-old boy schoolboy in Flintshire, he was criticised by a teacher who told him to "get into the real world" when he said he wanted to be a footballer.
01 Nov 2018
