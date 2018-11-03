'Mum and dad like it when I eat broccoli'
Advice about "positive parenting techniques" has been published by the Welsh Government as it prepares to introduce legislation that would ban the smacking of children.

Some have labelled its advice, including that parents should not bite their children, "patronising" and "dangerous".

Others support the idea but claim it is inaccessible.

The Welsh Government said it was not intended as rules but rather ideas.

