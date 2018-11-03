Disabled 7/7 survivor angry over job hopes
One of the worst-injured survivors of the 7/7 London bombings in 2005 has said his resulting disability has left him struggling to get work.

Daniel Biddle lost both legs, an eye, his spleen and is deaf in one ear after the bomb blast on the Edgware Road tube train.

Mr Biddle, 38, said he wants to work but his disability puts employers off.

