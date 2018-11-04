The go-to man for sonic screwdrivers
Nick Robatto - the go-to man for sonic screwdrivers

Despite the script, the new Doctor Who did not build her own sonic screwdriver in a garage in Sheffield.

It was actually made by props expert Nick Robatto at his small workshop in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

He spends much of his day making sonic screwdrivers including Jodie Whittaker's new "organic" version.

Nick says: "It's not a job, it's just good fun."

