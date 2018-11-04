Media player
Nick Robatto - the go-to man for sonic screwdrivers
Despite the script, the new Doctor Who did not build her own sonic screwdriver in a garage in Sheffield.
It was actually made by props expert Nick Robatto at his small workshop in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.
He spends much of his day making sonic screwdrivers including Jodie Whittaker's new "organic" version.
Nick says: "It's not a job, it's just good fun."
04 Nov 2018
