Its shelves are crammed full of boxes - this is one of the warehouses where the food industry is "stockpiling" in the run-up to Brexit.

Cardiff-based Wild Water, a cold storage firm, said it had run out of room at the site and has rented extra space in Newport, Bristol and Staffordshire,

It has also bought premises in Merthyr Tydfil and is now building a large facility in Aberbargoed in the Rhymney Valley to cope with increased demand.

Jake Rattenbury, operations manager, took the BBC behind the scenes of the Cardiff warehouse.