'Make-up makes me strong'

More than half of those who use food banks cannot afford basic toiletries, according to the trust running a network of facilities in Wales.

The Trussell Trust said it had seen a 13% rise in the use of its food banks in Wales in the last six months, compared with the same period last year.

It has seen the charity Beauty Banks step-in to assist some of those who cannot pay for hygiene and beauty products.

18-year-old Shannon Chittendon from Cardiff said hygiene poverty was not just a cause of embarrassment - it was a trigger for her mental health problems.