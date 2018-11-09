A letter from a Welsh WW1 Lieutenant
Around 40,000 Welsh soldiers died in World War One, which lasted four years.

Many soldiers in the war kept a written record of their time on the battlefield through letters home and diaries.

We can learn more about their time fighting through these accounts.

This is one of their stories - a letter home from Lieutenant Colonel Odo Vivian of the Glamorgan Yeomanry.

