Video

This dad takes fatherly encouragement to another level.

Bow Street under-8s were cruising at 2-0 up against Llanilar under-8s before this happened to make it 2-1.

Phil Hatfield helped his distracted goalkeeper son to pull off the ultimate save - pushing six-year-old Osian into the path of the ball.

Llanilar went on to equalise and the game ended 2-2 for the Aberystwyth-based teams.

The video, captured by Chris Wilkins, from Llanilar, had 16.8m views on Twitter as of Friday afternoon.

Video courtesy of Chris Wilkins.