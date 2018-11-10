A widow's poem for fallen WW1 soldier

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Armistice Day: A poem for a fallen World War One soldier
When Pte Frank Evans was killed on a World War One battlefield, his widow feared she would never be able to visit his grave in France.
In 1919, on the anniversary on his death, Hannah Evans wrote a poem to her hometown newspaper, the Wrexham Advertiser, asking if anyone could place flowers on his grave.
Here are her words, hoping a kind stranger would read them and fulfil her wish.
-
10 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-46155367/armistice-day-a-poem-for-a-fallen-world-war-one-soldierRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window