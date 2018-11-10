A widow's poem for fallen WW1 soldier
Armistice Day: A poem for a fallen World War One soldier

When Pte Frank Evans was killed on a World War One battlefield, his widow feared she would never be able to visit his grave in France.

In 1919, on the anniversary on his death, Hannah Evans wrote a poem to her hometown newspaper, the Wrexham Advertiser, asking if anyone could place flowers on his grave.

Here are her words, hoping a kind stranger would read them and fulfil her wish.

