Pushy parent's helping hand

Video

Phil Hatfield took fatherly encouragement to another level.

His son's team, Bow Street under-8s, were cruising at 2-0 up against Llanilar under-8s before this happened to make it 2-1.

Mr Hatfield helped his distracted goalkeeper son to pull off the ultimate save - pushing six-year-old Osian into the path of the ball.

But Llanilar went on to equalise and the game ended 2-2 for the Aberystwyth-based teams.

The video, captured by Chris Wilkins, from Llanilar, had 16.8m views on Twitter as of Friday afternoon.

Video courtesy of Chris Wilkins.

