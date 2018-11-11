Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Armistice Day: The impact of World War One in a poem
Thousands of Welshmen lost their lives during World War One, which started in 1914 and ended 100 years ago on 11 November 1918.
Families across the globe were left devastated by the death of loved ones.
This is a poem, written by Ivor Hill, about the four-year war and its impact on the world.
-
11 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window