Universal Credit: 'I've been left behind'

Council tenants on universal credit have on average double the rent arrears of those who remain on housing benefit, a BBC investigation has found.

In Flintshire, one of the first counties to test the new payment, claimants owe on average more than four times as much.

The UK government said it had listened to concerns and universal credit was working well.

But many of those in towns on Deeside who spoke to BBC's Panorama had a very different view - some who feared eviction, others left selling family belongings just to get through the week.