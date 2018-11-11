Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Armistice Day: Wales Remembers National Thanksgiving service
Live coverage of the National Thanksgiving service from Llandaff Cathedral marking the centenary of the end of World War One.
-
11 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-46166422/armistice-day-wales-remembers-national-thanksgiving-serviceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window