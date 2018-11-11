Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Armistice Day: How Wales paid its respects to the fallen
From Llandrindod Wells to Llandudno, Wales fell silent on Sunday, the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.
In towns and villages across the country, people creatively and poignantly paid tribute to those who died in the conflict.
-
11 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-46174889/armistice-day-how-wales-paid-its-respects-to-the-fallenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window