How Wales paid its respects to the fallen
Armistice Day: How Wales paid its respects to the fallen

From Llandrindod Wells to Llandudno, Wales fell silent on Sunday, the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

In towns and villages across the country, people creatively and poignantly paid tribute to those who died in the conflict.

  • 11 Nov 2018
