Beacons lit across Wales symbolise peace
Hundreds of beacons have been lit across Wales on Sunday evening as a final act of remembrance on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

In Rhuddlan, residents came out to marvel at the sight of the flames, which symbolise the light of peace that brought an end to the war.

  • 11 Nov 2018
