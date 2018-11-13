How Sinatra-loving parrot went on air
Video

1978: Frank Sinatra-singing parrot opens BBC Radio Wales

BBC Radio Wales is marking its 40th birthday.

The English-language national radio station - bringing a mix of news, music and entertainment - took over a medium wave slot on 13 November 1978.

A singing parrot helped the station make a flying start. Here is a look back to that first day, with reporter David Williams.

  • 13 Nov 2018
