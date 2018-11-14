'I was punched in the face when I was 10'

Video

Chris Elmore, the 34-year-old MP for Ogmore, knows the personal consequences of bullying more than most.

As a teenager, he was punched in the face, kicked down stairs and mentally tortured so badly he had three breakdowns.

He told BBC Wales Live he does not know "how I would have coped" had social media been around when he was young.

Now, 20 years on, Mr Elmore is heading a parliamentary group to address bullying through social media.