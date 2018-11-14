Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chris Elmore MP: 'I was punched in the face when I was 10'
Chris Elmore, the 34-year-old MP for Ogmore, knows the personal consequences of bullying more than most.
As a teenager, he was punched in the face, kicked down stairs and mentally tortured so badly he had three breakdowns.
He told BBC Wales Live he does not know "how I would have coped" had social media been around when he was young.
Now, 20 years on, Mr Elmore is heading a parliamentary group to address bullying through social media.
-
14 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-46211595/chris-elmore-mp-i-was-punched-in-the-face-when-i-was-10Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window