Rugby referee: 'Do I want to carry on?'

Rugby referee: 'Do I want to continue doing this?'
Rugby referee Gareth Needs says threats during an under-15s game led to him thinking of quitting.
He was abused by the coach of an opposition side playing at Caerleon rugby club near Newport.
The teenage captain of the side intervened when the coach came onto the pitch.
Caerleon RFC have now launched a "respect the referee" campaign, to remind players, coaches and spectators of their conduct.
Mr Needs believes if all referees were allowed to wear body cameras, it might help with evidence and act as a deterrent.
15 Nov 2018
