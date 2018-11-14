Car-making on its way back to Wales

Video

Wales has a history of making cars reaching back decades - remember the Gilbern and the Sinclair C5?

Now Aston Martin is set to make its latest car - the Aston Martin DBX - in the Vale of Glamorgan from 2019.

The prototype has been thrashing around Welsh roads incognito, despite its luminous paint.

This is its first sighting but by this time next year there will 300 people employed in St Athan making them - without its unsubtle camouflage.