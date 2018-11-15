Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Swansea learner driver jailed over 'break-neck' speeds police chase
A learner driver has been jailed for leading police on a chase at "break-neck speeds" through the streets of Swansea.
Jason Athernought, 25, sped off when officers tried to pull him over and drove on the wrong side of the road.
Swansea Crown Court heard he drove so dangerously that an advanced police driver gave up the chase for safety reasons.
Athernought was jailed for four months and banned from driving for two years on Thursday.
-
15 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-46220924/swansea-learner-driver-jailed-over-break-neck-speeds-police-chaseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window