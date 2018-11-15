Video

A learner driver has been jailed for leading police on a chase at "break-neck speeds" through the streets of Swansea.

Jason Athernought, 25, sped off when officers tried to pull him over and drove on the wrong side of the road.

Swansea Crown Court heard he drove so dangerously that an advanced police driver gave up the chase for safety reasons.

Athernought was jailed for four months and banned from driving for two years on Thursday.