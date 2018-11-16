'I faced off with a 21,000-tonne ship'

Video

A Greenpeace activist who swam into the path of a 21,000 tonne oil survey ship said it made her feel empowered.

Sara Howell, 27, from Dinas Cross, Pembrokeshire, faced a 12-month wait to see if legal action would be taken against her in New Zealand for obstructing the world's largest oil exploration vessel, the Amazon Warrior, in 2017.

She was protesting against offshore drilling and her actions stopped the ship from carrying out its work.

Now back at home, Ms Howell said her actions could be seen as "troublemaking... or standing up for what you think is morally right."